Vivan Pinto Purchases 300,000 Shares of Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Vivan Pinto acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,493.44).

Vivan Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Vivan Pinto acquired 300,000 shares of Byotrol stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,493.44).

Byotrol Stock Performance

LON BYOT opened at GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.03. Byotrol plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52.

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

