voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Up 4.0 %
NYSE VJET opened at $1.97 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.51.
