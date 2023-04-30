VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.71% of VOXX International worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the third quarter worth $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of VOXX opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

