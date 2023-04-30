Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $3.99. Vuzix shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,175,952 shares trading hands.
Vuzix Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Vuzix’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.