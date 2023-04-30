Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $3.99. Vuzix shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,175,952 shares trading hands.

Vuzix Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Vuzix’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

About Vuzix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vuzix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vuzix by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Articles

