Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

