WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) vs. Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and Dassault Systèmes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million 3.52 -$92.63 million ($1.09) -9.58 Dassault Systèmes $5.97 billion 9.04 $981.43 million $0.71 56.94

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -37.81% -105.46% -23.81% Dassault Systèmes 15.93% 18.54% 9.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares WalkMe and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WalkMe and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dassault Systèmes 3 4 2 0 1.89

WalkMe currently has a consensus price target of $12.86, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus price target of $40.61, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of WalkMe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

WalkMe has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats WalkMe on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers. The Life Sciences & Healthcare segment engages in pharmaceuticals & biotech, medical devices & equipment, patient care services. The Infrastructure & Cities segment provides infrastructure, Energy & Materials, Architecture, Engineering & Construction, Cities, Public & Business Services.The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

