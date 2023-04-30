Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

WBD stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

