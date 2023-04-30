Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

