Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

MCD stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $296.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

