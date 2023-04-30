Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

