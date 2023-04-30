Wedbush Increases Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

