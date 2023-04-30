Wedbush Weighs in on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Tenable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.99 on Friday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $306,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,602 shares of company stock worth $3,501,574 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,086,000 after purchasing an additional 466,047 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295,201 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,532,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after buying an additional 406,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

