Wells Fargo & Company Cuts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $251.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.84. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.