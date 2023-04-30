Wells Fargo & Company Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

