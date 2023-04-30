Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.84

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as low as $10.43. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 31,413 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
