Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

WES stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.856 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WES. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

