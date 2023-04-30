Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.84 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

