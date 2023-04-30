Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5 %

DRI opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

