Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -449.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

