Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 341,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $102.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

