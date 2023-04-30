Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,454 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $182.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,488.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

