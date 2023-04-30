Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.32 Million Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $29.26 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 3,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,619.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,646 shares of company stock valued at $870,572. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.