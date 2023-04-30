Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 4,100 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Motco increased its position in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Evergy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.