Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lumentum by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.