Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,335 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

