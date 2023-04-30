Westpac Banking Corp Sells 7,781 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 39.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.