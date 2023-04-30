Weyco Group (WEYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.40%.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Price Performance

WEYS opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyco Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.