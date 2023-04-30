White Gold (CVE:WGO) Price Target Cut to C$2.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.45 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
White Gold Price Performance
Shares of CVE WGO opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. White Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$70.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37.
White Gold Company Profile
