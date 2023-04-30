William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of DHR stock opened at $236.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.06.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
