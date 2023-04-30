WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Get WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.