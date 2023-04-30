WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.46. Approximately 22,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 575.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

