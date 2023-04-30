Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.90

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.90 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($2.84). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.84), with a volume of 893,579 shares trading hands.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -567.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.98.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Witan Investment Trust

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320 ($5,395.28). 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

