Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $75.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

