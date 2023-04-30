World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.