WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of WSFS opened at $35.17 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

