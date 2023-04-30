Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €16.30 ($18.11) and last traded at €16.38 ($18.20). 15,702 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.52 ($18.36).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.76, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.97.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

