YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 15,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

YaSheng Group Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

