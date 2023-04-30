Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

YUM stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.25. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $140.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

