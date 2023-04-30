Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $4.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.43. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.37 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $99.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

