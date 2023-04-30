Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.95-7.15 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $140.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

