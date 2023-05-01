11,560 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

