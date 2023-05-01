135,697 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $11,279,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 556.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AR opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.46.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
