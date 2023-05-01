1,959 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $248.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.26 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.