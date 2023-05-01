2,216 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $170.26. The company has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.