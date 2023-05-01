2,258 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $173.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

