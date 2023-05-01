2,852 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

