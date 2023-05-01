3,288 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Copart by 23.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 1.7 %

CPRT opened at $79.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

