4,108 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ES opened at $77.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.