42,249 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 2.4 %

WOOF stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.