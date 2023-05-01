5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of C$82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.11 million.

VNP opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNP shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

