5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of C$82.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.11 million.
5N Plus Trading Down 3.2 %
VNP opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.90.
In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
